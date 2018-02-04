‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ releases full trailer during Super Bowl

They keep coming and coming.

Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt has seemingly had enough in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and we couldn’t be more excited to see it. A full trailer was released during the Super Bowl for the upcoming sixth entry into the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The logline, via IMDB, reads as follows: “Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong.” Not exactly the most specific synopsis for a film we’ve ever seen, but it sounds like typical Mission: Impossible fun.

The trailer takes that and amplifies it to the next level. Tom Cruise is jumping, falling and driving helicopters — much of which is likely actually Cruise, as he typically does his own stunts (even while being 55 years old!)

“Your mission, should you chose to accept it,” Sean Harris’ character says in the beginning of the trailer. “I wonder. Did you ever chose not to? The end you always feared is coming, and the blood will be on your hands. The fallout of all your good intentions.”

Again, pretty vague, but it has us curious.

This time around, it looks like they’re after some stolen plutonium that could likely blow up the entire world if it falls into the wrong hands. The most exciting part, however, is that Ethan Hunt seems to be completely unleashed. Apparently, if Henry Cavill and his unCGI-ed mustache are to be believed, he’s fed up with the government betraying him and casting aside.

I mean, he’s right though, right? I’m pretty sure every Mission: Impossible movie has had some kind of plot line where the government disavows Hunt and his team. The whole point of Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation was that they were blamed for the death of all those agents. A man can only take so much, and it looks like Hunt has found his breaking point as we see him fully unhinged.

Hunt’s usual team — consisting of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson are also returning (no Jeremy Renner this go-around, it seems). Additionally, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin star as some kind of government or IMF officials, and Michelle Monaghan also makes her return — Monaghan’s character, who hasn’t had a proper scene since the third Mission: Impossible, being Hunt’s wife.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has worked with Cruise on Rogue Nation and Jack Reacher, and hits theaters on July 27. Watch the trailer here and let us know what you think in the comments below!