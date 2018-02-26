‘My Hero Academia’ scores seven awards at the annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards

My Hero Academia took home seven awards at the annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards on Saturday. The new hit Japanese-American anime won Best Girl, Best Boy, Best Hero, Best Villain, Best Action, Best Opening and Best Animation.

Congratulations to Deku for winning Best Hero at the #AnimeAwards ~ pic.twitter.com/RZc8spogLR — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) February 25, 2018

My Hero Academia aired its first season in June 2016 and they wrapped up the second season in September 2017. The series is 38 episodes long so far with season 3 premiering on April 7 in Japan on YTV according to the Anime News Network.

NEWS: Good Clashes with Evil in "My Hero Academia" Anime's Season 3 Visual 🔥 More: https://t.co/uIsPBEYC7d pic.twitter.com/057UPDCztW — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) February 20, 2018

The show follows Izuku Midoriya, who is born in a world where everyone has super abilities, except for him. He still believes in his heart that he can get a quirk (superpower) and he dreams of one day becoming a hero like his idol All Might, who is the most powerful superhero. All Might takes Izuku under his wing and allocates some of his power into Izuku after recognizing his remarkable value, and All Might enrolls him in U.A. High School–a school for heroes in training.

The series will also feature its first film, titled My Hero Academia The Movie, which will premiere this summer according to the official website.

Caption: “My Heroacademia the movie was published in the summer of 2018, And the official site of the film has been uploaded to comment by Mr. Kohei Horikoshi and his cast! ↓ http://heroaca-movie.com.”

My Hero Academia is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Japan and in the United States. The show will air on Saturdays in Japan at 5:30 p.m. and Funimation will stream the series.

