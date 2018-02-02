NBC orders new comedy pilot from Amy Poehler and Aseem Batra

NBC has placed an order of a half-hour single-camera comedy pilot, coming from Aseem Batra, Amy Poehler and Julie Anne Robinson.

The show, currently untitled, will be written by Batra and is said to be inspired by Orli Auslander’s I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything novel. The book was published in 2017, and is said to show “one woman’s hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all” via Deadline.

Barta, best known for her work on Scrubs, The Cleveland Show and Marlon, will serve as the executive producer alongside Poehler and Robinson. Robinson will also direct, with Kelly Pancho and Kim Lessing serving as additional producers.

Poehler will executive producer the show alongside her PaperKite productions banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will also be joining, and Robinson will bring in her CannyLads Productions as well.

This will be the sixth comedy pilot that NBC has picked up on the season, joining other multi-cams named Abby’s Friends-in Law, Like Family, So Close and Guess Who Died.

This project also reunites Poehler with NBC, as they worked together for seven seasons on the massive hit Parks and Recreation — in which Poehler played the now infamous Leslie Knope. Since Parks and Recreation finished airing, Poehler had been working with Universal Television, Netflix, ABC and a handful of other networks.

As of now, there’s no word on when the pilot will begin filming (a pilot has to be approved before it’s decided upon whether it will air, meaning there’s definitely no release date) or who, and if any of the previously mentioned talent, will star.