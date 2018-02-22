NBC renews ‘Superstore’ for a 4th season

You’re in luck Superstore fans — NBC has just renewed the America Ferrera comedy for a fourth season.

Created and written by Justin Spitzer, Superstore — which is currently in the middle of its third season — is a single-camera show that follows Amy (Ferrera) through daily misadventures while working at the Cloud 9 megastore. The show also stars Ben Feldman as Jonah, Colton Dunn as Garret, Nico Santos as Mateo, Nichole Bloom as Cheyenne, Mark McKinney as Glen and Lauren Ash as Dina.

“Superstore is one of our signature NBC comedies, and we’re so pleased to be bringing it back for the 2018-19 season,” Jennifer Salke, President of NBC Entertainment, said via Deadline.

Season 4 will consists of 22 episodes, the same number as seasons 2 and 3 have had. Season 1, which began airing back in 2015, only had 11 episodes.

Superstore is currently one of NBC’s top-rated comedies, taking over for the network after The Office, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock finished their runs. Season 3 is currently averaging 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.7 in the 18-49 demographic, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“This clever comedy, featuring America Ferrera, Ben Feldman and an incredibly talented cast, is a source of pride for the comedy team at NBC and I’m personally gratified that it has connected with audiences and critics alike,” Co-President of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment Tracey Pakosta said.

Superstore is the third NBC comedy to achieve an early renewal. The Good Place has also been picked up for a third season, as has the Will & Grace revival.

Superstore will return on NBC (it’s currently taking a break for the Olympics) on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m. EST.

Will you be tuning in to watch a fourth season of Superstore? Let us know in the comments below.