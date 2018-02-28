Netflix is developing their first Arabic Series with a supernatural drama called ‘Jinn’

The ever-expanding Netflix is continuing their wide grasp by developing their first original series in Arabic.

Jinn, according to Deadline, will be a new young adult fantasy drama with supernatural elements that come from the VFX team behind Scandal.

The show will consist of six episodes and will be released on Netflix as early as next year.

It’s currently being filmed in Jordan, being helmeted by Lebanese director Mir-Jean Boy Chaaya (Very Big Shot). Bassel Ghandour is writing.

“We’re delighted to be working with such a variety of breakout talent to launch our first Arabic original series in the Middle East,” said Erik Barmack, VP of International Original Series at Netflix. “We are extremely excited to bring this story to a global audience, and to celebrate Arab youth and culture. We can’t wait to share more details later this year.”

This announcement comes only one day after Netflix made the declaration that said they wanted to add around 700 original shows and movies in 2018.

According to a Netflix release, “Jinn will be a contemporary supernatural teenage drama focused on young Arab characters. A group of teenagers’ lives are disrupted when a Jinn in the form of a teenage boy appears to them in the ancient city of Petra. Their friendships and young romances are tested when they set out to stop an even greater darkness that is threatening to destroy the world. Can they come together in time, and find the answers needed, in order to save everything?”

No cast has yet been announced, by Elan and Rajeev Dassani have signed on as executive producers.

“It is very common in the Middle East that people know someone who has a Jinn story, so it’s nice to take that and turn it into a fun and mysterious teen adventure that everyone can enjoy,” Ghandour said in a statement via Tube Filter. “On a broader note, I love that Netflix is investing a lot in the region, it’s a real turning point. We have such a rich storytelling culture, and we’ll finally be able to enjoy Arabic content with Netflix quality.”

Just as long as that Netflix quality is something more along the lines of Stranger Things or The Ritual and not Bright or The Cloverfield Paradox (no, I still haven’t gotten over how bad that movie was).

While Jinn will be the first Arabic original series on Netflix, the first property to be released on the streaming service that comes from the Middle East is a stand-up special called Adel Karam: Live From Beirut — which is being released this Thursday.