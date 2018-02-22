Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ reboot gets its first trailer

Netflix loves their science-fiction.

Hot off the heals of Altered Carbon, The Cloverfield Paradox (blah) and Mute, Netflix is exclusively releasing another science-fiction property — a reboot of the 1960s television series Lost in Space.

Lost in Space, which came from Irwin Allen and Legendary TV, originally aired from 1965-1968. It later became something of a cult-classic in later years. The property was rebooted once in a 1998 film starring Gary Oldman, William Hurt and Matt LeBlanc (yes, that Matt LeBlanc).

This new re-incarnation of Lost in Space will consist of 10 episodes starring Molly Parker (House of Cards, Deadwood), Parker Posey, Max Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Toby Stephens and Taylor Russell.

The IMDb synopsis reads: “Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The charismatic Dr. Smith is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but charming Don West is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

Netflix has also already made viewing Lost in Space at the International Space Station a priority. You know, because the one thing a bunch of astronauts want to watch is a show about a bunch of astronauts. The streaming service has provided NASA access to the pilot episode, which was transmitted to the Space Station over 12 days ago.

Meaning, if you want to be the first person to see new exclusives, just go up to space.

Lost in Space will hit Netflix on April 13. Watch the trailer here and let us know what you think about this reboot in the comments below.