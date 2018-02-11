New ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ promo trades blood for cute animation, season 3 premiere date released

While fans have had to wait an awful long time for Starz’s Ash vs Evil Dead to return, that wait is almost over. The show will be returning on Feb. 25. To help build up the hype, they’ve released a new promo trailer — and don’t worry, because this one is safe for work.

All of the blood that would typically be there (and if you’ve seen Ash vs Evil Dead you know that there’s quite a lot) has been replaced or drawn over by cute animations. Instead of blood, there’s PB&Js and flowery meadows. Ash’s chainsaw has been replaced with a boat motor, and a deadite getting stabbed in the head with a knife is now a tiny little baby bottle.

Of course, it’s a very self-aware promo that’s playing on the bloody reputation Ash vs Evil Dead has. We’re guessing that this isn’t going to be all too representative for the third season either — Starz and Bruce Campbell have been teasing a bloodbath for some time now.

The official synopsis for season 3 of Ash vs Evil Dead, via Bloody Disgusting, reads: “The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long-lost daughter who’s been entrusted to his care. When Keely witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friends to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.”

Campbell will once again be playing the titular role of Ash — one he initially made famous in 1981-1992 with Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy and then revived in 2015 with Ash vs Evil Dead. Ray Santiago, Lucy Lawless and Dana DeLorenzo also will be returning.

Arielle Carver-O’Neill (Predestination) will be playing Ash’s daughter, Brandy Barr. Lindsay Farris will also be joining the cast.

Make sure to catch Starz’s Ash vs Evil Dead season 3 premiere on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9 p.m. EST. Watch the promo here, and let us know what you think about it in the comments below.