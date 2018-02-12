New details unveiled for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s springtime wedding

It will be a noon service St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the much-anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

While the date has been set for a while, details were slow to trickle out until now.

Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will be officiating the ceremony and the newlyweds will leave the castle by horse-drawn carriage and travel in a procession that goes for about 25 miles so the people can share in the couple’s joy. This west central London route is referred to as the Long Walk and people are already beaming with excitement.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” says a statement from Kensington Palace, the royal residence where Harry resides as reported by CNN.

Upon their arrival at St. George’s Hall there will be a grand reception, followed by a more intimate evening event for close friends and family hosted by the groom’s father, Prince Charles.

St. George is not an uncommon place for royals to wed, however, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married at St. Paul’s Cathedral and Prince William and Kate Middleton were celebrated their nuptials at Westminster Abby.

In addition to the times and locations of the weddings and receptions, it was also revealed that Prince Harry designed the ring himself and used some of his mother’s diamonds in the creation of Meghan’s engagement ring. While he was originally bequeathed his mother’s stunning sapphire engagement ring, he nobly gave it to his brother to give to Kate.

The ring has extra special meaning as the main diamond is from Botswana, which is the place where the two have been reported to have fallen in love.

More information will surely be released soon with the big questions being who is on the guest list, who will be the attendants and what will the dress look like, but the latter will likely remain a secret until the big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain a hot topic and The Celebrity Café will get you all of your royal wedding news as soon as it is available.