New ‘Incredibles 2’ poster, Michael Giacchino begins working on score

Excitement for Pixar’s upcoming The Incredibles 2 is heating up as some new details about the film have been released. A new poster and synopsis for the film are now available, while composer Michael Giacchino has revealed that he’s back in the recording studio, working on the film’s score.

The poster, shown below, contains the recognizable super-suits worn by the Parr family, sitting in a laundry basket. “Back to Work” lies above the image, with the logo sitting below.

Stitch Kingdom — a Disney fan-site, so take that as you will — also reported a new synopsis for the film. It reads: “In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are about to be discovered.

Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

And finally, Star Trek, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom composer Michael Giacchino shared a short video of him and director Brad Bird entering the studio for their first day of work on The Incredibles 2. Watch the video below.

Giacchino also provided the score for the first Incredibles film back in 2004 and has worked with Pixar on several other outings including Up, Inside Out and Coco.

Fans can also expect new footage from The Incredibles 2 to emerge later this week, according to Comicbook.com.

In addition to the aforementioned returning cast, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Isabella Rossellini, Sophia Bush and Catherine Keener are signed on for The Incredibles 2. The film hits theaters on June 15, 2018.