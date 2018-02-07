New ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 trailer digs deeper into her tragic past

A new trailer for the second season of the popular Netflix and Marvel superhero drama, Jessica Jones, has been released.

The new season, which saw a teaser trailer last December, looks to explore more of Jessica Jones’ (Krysten Ritter) past and everything that lead up to her becoming an alcoholic anti-hero of sorts.

From the first season, we know that was due in part to Killlgrave — the unforgettable mind-controlling villain played by David Tenant. However, this trailer seems to suggest that there was more to it than that. Jessica’s parents seem to have been killed in a car accident, after which Jessica was taken to some Deadpool style lab where she was experimented on and such. Can you really blame her for not particularly caring about humanity after that?

Still, Jessica is desperate to find some answers. “Something happened behind these doors,” she says in the trailer. “I have seventeen years of questions, and they are deep.”

Then there’s the whole idea of becoming a super vigilante — something Jessica has been adamant about staying away from. However, with a push from her friend Trish Walker (Rachel Taylor) and the discovery that there could possibly be more people like her out there, it seems like that’s the direction she’s headed in.

Are the others with similar powers to her out there? We don’t know yet, although it seems likely. Then there’s the end of the trailer — those mysterious clapping hands, in which everyone was left with the same question: Is Killgrave returning?

We certainly wouldn’t be opposed to David Tenant reprising his role, even if it is just in dream sequences or flashbacks. In addition to Ritter, Walker and potentially Tenant, Carrie Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse are also returning for the second season.

Season two of Jessica Jones drops on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day. Watch the trailer here and let us know what you think of it in the comments below.