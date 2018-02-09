New Joker standalone looks to Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker

DC and Warner Bros. are ramping up production of the Joker standalone movie with Joaquin Phoenix most likely to play the role and will be directed by Todd Phillips who directed The Hangover.

The Joker origin movie is the first in a series that DC Films wants to pursue with a fresh take by focusing them in as solo projects instead of an interconnected universe according to Business Insider.

It was last year when Warner Bros. and DC notified the industry that they were starting a Joker origin film with Phillips as director, Martin Scorsese as the producer and Scott Silver writing the screenplay.

Back in September, we reported that Leonardo DiCaprio, a frequent collaborator with Scorsese, was originally rumored to be eyed for the role. According to Variety, Phoenix is Phillips choice to play The Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix is talented enough to produce a range of characters that go every which way but through his portrayal of the nefarious villain of Commodus in Gladiator, an intellectual savant and the guy that was loved to be hated we believe he is perfect for the role of The Joker.

He would inject the steller edge likened to Heath Ledger’s Joker and yet bring about the right gritty grime that is needed to astutely play the role of The Joker, ironical seriousness balanced with dark sardonicism.

The Joker standalone is being undertaken with the right actor in mind and with the talents of those who will shape the project, the movie will surely be a hit.

For concerned fans, we can tell you that Phoenix’s role will have no impact on Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad and his future with DC.