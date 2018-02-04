New ‘Westworld’ Season 2 Super Bowl spot is actually perfect

Best Super Bowl spot we’ve seen tonight. Period.

*Spoilers for season one of Westworld follow

It’s been a long night of trailers and teases. Avengers: Infinity War, Skyscraper, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Cloverfield Paradox have all had their fun, but the night wouldn’t be complete without something from HBO’s Westworld.

It’s here. And it’s incredible. Out of everything that’s been shown tonight, this one is our (okay, my) favorite.

It starts with a series of establishing shots, with some voice-over narration from who we’re assuming is Evan Rachel Wood. Behind the whole thing is a piano cover to Kanye West’s “Runaway” — enough to sell us alone.

But that’s when things get crazy. A bull — not a real one, mind you, but one of the mechanical ones that’s created in the labs at Westworld — is on the loose. That is, it’s charging through the hallways, tearing down employees and security guards, paying no mind to the waves of bullets being fired into it.

There’s some more footage of characters from the first season, most noticeably Ed Harris’ the Man in Black and Rachel Wood’s Dolores — who is presumably now free of her programming.

Most of the landscape shots look similar to those from season one, which calls into question where this season will be set. While Westworld jumps around in its timeline a lot, the wild west area is likely going to be burned to the ground following the androids revolt that ended the season.

They’ve also placed various hints and easter eggs that have hinted season two will be visiting Samurai World — none of which I picked up on in this new trailer.

I know, I know, the first season of Westworld was controversial to say the least. There were those who loved it, and there were those who were let down (guess which side I fall on). It’s hard to argue with this trailer though — season two looks like it’s going to be something special.

Watch it here, and let us know what you think in the comments below.