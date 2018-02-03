Nintendo developing an animated Super Mario Bros. Movie with help from Illumination

Just keep the minions out of this one and we’ll be fine.

Mario and Luigi are headed to a theater near you — this time in animated form, as Nintendo is working with Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets company Illumination to develop a new Super Mario Bros. feature film.

The film, which has been rumored for several months, has now been confirmed by Nintendo. Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto will serve as co-producers. Universal Pictures will distribute.

That’s all we know about the project, however. No word on a plot, cast or release date has come at this time. Pure fan-theory, but we’re guessing it’s going to have something to do with rescuing Princess Peach. Again.

RELATED: Mario Kart is coming to your phone!

All we ask is that it’s better than the live-action Super Mario Bros., which was released in 1993. The film starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo in the lead roles, and is, more or less, universally hated. The film was so bad that many have speculated it’s the reason why Nintendo hasn’t been too keen to lend out any of their characters since Super Mario Bros. — in fear of what their property could become when in the wrong hands.

The announcement of a new Super Mario Bros. film comes just a few months after Nintendo released their first Mario game for Switch, Super Mario Odyssey. Super Mario Odyssey has been met with rave reviews, with Entertainment Weekly describing it as “a Mario lover’s dream.”

Do you want to see a Super Mario Bros. movie? Did you ever watch the one from 1993 (you really don’t need to, like, ever see it if you haven’t)? What characters from the Mario universe would you like to see them bring into the movie? Let us know in the comments below.