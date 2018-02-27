Olympian Adam Rippon has a crush on Harry Styles

USA Figure Skater shares his celebrity crush: Harry Styles.

Adam Rippon just gets it. The bronze medalist admitted to not taking a liking to One Direction, but now that Harry has gone solo, has had some second thoughts.

RELATED: 5 Reasons why we need a One Direction Christmas album

“So I didn’t realize that he was cute until One Direction broke up,” the skater explained in a video interview with Us Weekly. “But now that Harry Styles is, you know, living that solo singer career, yeah, I’m into it.” The Olympian has yet to have met Styles, but he is hopeful! “Maybe I will!” he says.

Embed from Getty Images

In another interview with People, the athlete was also asked about his celebrity crush. “Harry Styles,” he said. He then apologized for not jumping on the train during Harry’s 1D era, but continued to explain that he’s on board for solo Harry! “I’m sorry I didn’t notice earlier, but I notice now. And that’s what matters.”

Embed from Getty Images

In all honesty, we just hope these two celebrities will meet at some point because we ship it. They’d make a cute couple! Do you agree?