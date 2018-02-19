Olympian Tom Daley & Oscar-winning Dustin Lance Black are going to be parents!

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Olympic bronze medalist Tom Daley & Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black made a huge announcement on this Valentine’s Day, revealing that they will soon become parents.

Embed from Getty Images

The happy pair has been dating since 2015, tying the knot in May of last year. Daley had expressed his interest in having a child in an interview with the Daily Mirror back in 2017. “I’ve always been a ­family person so I’ve always wanted kids, and I know Lance does, too,” the Olympic diver said. “I don’t know how many – an army of kids, a whole diving team.”

The couple shared the news individually via Instagram, sharing a photo of the two embracing and holding a photo of the ultrasound. Daley, the British diver, said “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!” While Black, American filmmaker, wrote “A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours.”

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY! ❤👨‍👨‍👦❤ A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:44am PST

Sadly, the couple has already had to take on the haters, including right-wing columnist Richard Littlejohn, who wrote his opinion of the news in the Daily Mail:

“What I also find slightly disconcerting is that this story was reported virtually everywhere without so much as a raised eyebrow, as if it would be impolite even to ask any questions about the parentage.

“For instance, is Daley or his husband the father? Was it Bill, or was it Ben? Or neither of them? More pertinently, never mind Who’s The Daddy? Who’s The Mummy?”

Black came back with more love instead of hate in this Instagram post that reads, “My reaction to others’ hate, bigotry & misinformation will not include anger or hate. For me, the path forward is lit with curiosity, listening, correcting the record when possible, and as best I can, leading with an example of strength & love.”

Congratulations to these two future fathers!

Which celebrity couple do you think will be next to become parents?