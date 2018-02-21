Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg pledge $500K to March for Our Lives

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw are the newest celebrities to pledge donations to the March for Our Lives goal of new gun reform laws.

On Monday, George and Amal Clooney announced that they would donate $500,000 to the March for Our Lives, an event happening on March 24 in the wake of the Parkland shootings in Florida last week.

Following their announcement, Oprah tweeted out her support and pledged a sizable donation of her own in support.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

The Freedom Riders were a group of activists who rode buses across the segregated South U.S. to protest the non-enforcement of Supreme Court rulings that segregated public transportation was unconstitutional.

Couple Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw also pledged a donation for the group of high school survivors that claimed the lives of 17.

“The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages,” said the couple in a joint statement. “We are joining in this movement with a donation of $500,000.”

There’s just under a month until the march so we will probably see more celebrities joining the cause and matching donations.

March For Our Lives is happening on March 24 in Washington D.C. and across America.