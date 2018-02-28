Oscar party tips from ‘Go Fug Yourself’ fashion bloggers Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan

Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, celebrity fashion bloggers of the popular Go Fug Yourself blog know their way around a Red Carpet, but they also have some fabulous tips on what you need to do to make your Oscar Party a hit.

Whether you want an evening of Hollywood glitz or a low-key affair, it’s important to have good food or at least snacks and some terrific drink options. It is extra cool to offer the same wine that is featured at the official parties for the Academy Awards. Two of those wines that are a focal point of the Hollywood parties are from Francis Ford Coppola Wineries and Piper-Heidsieck.

Some of their party tips include:

Printing up copies of the nominees in advance to use for drinking games and friendly bets is helpful to get everyone engaged in the Oscar party. Perhaps the person who gets the most winners correct can win a celebrity styled swag bag with some festive items. They don’t have to be expensive but use a little creativity to keep it fun.

Set up a makeshift phone booth with interesting props like faux jewelry, bow ties, sunglasses and other celebrity accent pieces.

In addition to party food, as the Oscars are about movies, having some popcorn on hand for the show is an appropriate snack.

Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan spoke with Michelle Tompkins for TheCelebrityCafe.com about their Go Fug Yourself blog, what they expect to see on the Red Carpet (no more black, but lots of supportive pins), fashion tips for people who want to glam it up for their party, what things you can do to make your Oscar party a success, some suggestions for games and more.

See the complete interview here:

Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan may be found here and for more info visit these sites for some great drink options Piper-Heidsieck.com and FrancisFordCoppolaWinery.com.