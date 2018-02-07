Ozzy Osbourne Announces ‘No More Tours’

Ozzy Osbourne Announces his Final World Tour.

After decades of touring with Black Sabbath and 40 years of touring solo, Ozzy is announcing his Farewell World Tour.

However, The Prince of Darkness insists that this isn’t goodbye. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he spoke of his plans for the future.

“I’m not retiring.”

“It’s ‘No More Tours,’ so I’m just not doing world tours anymore. I’m still going to be doing gigs, but I’m not going on tour for six months at a time anymore. I’d like to spend some time at home.” he told Rolling Stone.

The Ozzman still holds a passion for performing and plans on staying on the crazy train for many years to come. When the tour is over, he hopes to produce a new album and will play gigs when the opportunity arises.

“It’s what I do. It’s my job. And when I say, ‘It’s my job,’ I mean it’s a passion for me. It’s the greatest love affair I ever had, being in a rock band and playing for the people who come to the shows.”

As much as we’ll miss Ozzy after ‘No More Tours 2’, we wish him the best in his endeavors and can’t wait to hear new music!

Ozzy joins Neil Diamond, Elton John and Lynyrd Skinner in announcing the end of touring. With all these greats retiring from touring, who do you think will make the next announcement?