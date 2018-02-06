Paul Simon announces Homeward Bound farewell tour

Singer-songwriter Paul Simon, of Simon and Garfunkel fame, announced his upcoming tour will be his last.

Homeward Bound — The Farewell Tour will mark the end of an era for Paul Simon, who is now 76-years-old. The tour will travel across North America in May and June, before heading overseas to Europe for a final stint in July.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” Simon said in a press release. “Now I know: It feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. i think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Simon’s best-known songs from Simon & Garfunkel include “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Cecilia.” Throughout his career, he’s won 16 Grammy Awards, as well as receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. He is also a member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame, both as a solo artist and a member of Simon & Garfunkel.

Tickets for Homeward Bound — The Farewell Tour will go on sale on Feb. 8. The show kicks off in Vancouver, Canada. Simon has said he will still do the “occasional performance” following Homeward Bound — The Farewell Tour.

This news comes less than a month after Elton John, who is 70 years old, also announced that his upcoming tour — Farewell Yellow Brick Road — will be his last. John has said that he wants to spend more time with his family, as Farewell Yellow Brick will end in 2021.