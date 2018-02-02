Philadelphia Eagles to run onto field to Meek Mill song

Superbowl 52 is only two days away and one of the headlines grabbing our attention is what the Philadelphia Eagles chose to run out onto the field to.

According to NFL.com, The Eagles have confirmed that they will run out onto the field at US Bank Stadium to ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ a song by rapper and Philly-native, Meek Mill.

The song has been an unofficial anthem for the team as they played it in practice and training sessions preparing for the big game.

Meek Mill, 30, is currently serving 2 to 4 years in prison for Parole Violation for a crime committed in 2008. His prison sentence sparked outrage in the music community, many seeing it unjust as he has been on parole for 10 years. Among artists backing support for the Mill is Jay-Z who tweeted out his support and frustration at what he sees as injustice in the court system.

Mill’s has always been an avid supporter of the Philadelphia community. According to Fox 29 in Philadelphia, Meek Mill just announced to donate $10,000 to Philly youth as part of Colin Kaepernick‘s 10for10 movement, where he matches celebrity donations of $10,000 for minority communities that need the help across America.

“if you’re going to go to a Philly song, that’s the one you’re going with,” says Brandon Graham, defensive end for the Eagles.

Here’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares.’