Quentin Tarantino responds to Uma Thurman ‘Kill Bill’ incident, Harvey Weinstein

Since Saturday’s New York Times publication of an interview with actress Uma Thurman about a sexual assault accusation against producer Harvey Weinstein and a Kill Bill car scene gone wrong, director Quentin Tarantino has been under fire. Thurman released a video of the Kill Bill incident, showing her driving a stunt car and ultimately crashing, saying that she was reluctant to drive the vehicle in the first place.

According to an interview with Deadline, Tarantino admitted that he had convinced Thurman to drive the blue convertible, despite her concerns. The video, which can be seen below, shows Thurman struggling to control the car as it drifts off the road and crashes into a tree.

“I knew that piece was happening,” said Tarantino, referring to the article in the Times. “Uma and I had talked about it, for a long period of time, deciding how she was going to do it. She wanted clarity on what happened in that car crash, after all these years.”

He agreed that the incident tore a hole in his relationship with Thurman, and that “a trust was broken.”

“It was heartbreaking. Beyond one of the biggest regrets of my career,” he adds. “It is one of the biggest regrets of my life. For a myriad of reasons.”

On Thurman’s accusations against Harvey Weinstein, including one of him thrusting himself onto the actress and trying to expose himself, the director says he confronted the producer before. He began noticing patterns in his behavior and decided to give him an ultimatum. “I made Harvey apologize to Uma… my confrontation was saying, you have to go to Uma. You have to apologize to her and she has to accept your apology, if we’re going to do Kill Bill together.”

