RECAP: John Oliver talks school shootings and Trump’s Foreign Policy in ‘Last Week Tonight’ season premiere

“As an immigrant who has fallen in love with this country, for what it’s worth, please allow me to speak to the rest of the world in America’s defense.”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returned to HBO for its fifth season and the British host wasted no time jumping into current events.

After welcoming us back after their long hiatus, John Oliver started off talking about the Parkland school shooting in Florida this week. He mocked the U.S. response to past mass shootings when no action was taken to prevent future shootings. But, he mentioned what was different about this one: the students of Parkland speaking up and advocating for actual change. He joked that it was ironic that the most mature people in this aftermath were the kids “who still can’t swear in front of their parents,” speaking about survivor Emma Gonzalez calling bullshit in a message to lawmakers.

Oliver tried to reassure U.S. citizens that they’re not the only ones with terrible things happening to them. He jumped into some of the news in the past week around the world including South Africa’s corrupt President stepping down, Australia’s sex scandal and corruption charges against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Oliver’s top story this week was Trump vs. the World. Oliver took an in depth examination at President Donald Trump’s foreign policy and what it is doing to the U.S. and how the rest of the world views us. He took note of what it appears Trump’s policy is showing clips of the President on the campaign trail repeating “America first.” Then he jumped into the numerous countries making fun of Trump, which he finds unfunny at this point.

Oliver spoke about soft power, which he describes as a country basically showing a brand, something he notes the Donald Trump should be good at but is failing the United States at.

As a closing note, Oliver pleaded to the rest of the world because “America’s reputation overseas is under attack from its own President.” He spoke as an immigrant to the U.S. pleading that America is not one thing. It’s a beautiful mess of contradictions where good and bad are mixed together.”

Oliver brought out the New York gay man’s choir to sing ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth and a few dinosaurs to showcase to the world that “Donald Trump does not reflect America.”

Watch the whole clip below.

What did you think of the premiere of Last Week Tonight?