Reg E. Cathey, star of ‘House of Cards’ and ‘The Wire’ dead at 59

Reg E. Cathey, star of House of Cards and The Wire died Friday at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer.

David Simon, creator of The Wire broke the news on Twitter, saying that Reg was “simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set.”

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

Cathey began acting at the age of 9 in the play Guys and Dolls. The acting bug bit and led him to study at Yale School of Drama. He loved the stage, and he loved living in New York. He once said about the City, “I learned how to act at Yale but learned how to be an actor in NYC.”

His acting credits have him portraying bad guys quite often and include The Mask, What About Bob? Grimm, Tank Girl, Oz and Fantastic Four, but he is best known for his recurring role on Netflix’s House of Cards as Freddy and The Wire as Norman Wilson.

When he wasn’t acting, he played baritone saxophone, something else he picked up at the age of 9.

Fellow actors from screen and stage shared their tributes as well, showing that while he was good at pretending to be a bad guy the world lost a truly wonderful human.

We lost a sweet, sweet man and a sweet, sweet, SWEET artist today.

Rest In Power, Reg E. Cathey We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZDLepPWyGV — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) February 10, 2018

My heartfelt condolences. He was a force in the NY theater scene and a wonderful actor. Rest peacefully #RegECathey. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/hiEwpthXIo — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) February 10, 2018

Mr. Reg, I’m so #grateful 4 the 2 seasons we spent 2gether on #Outcast Thank you 4 being so wonderful to me and teaching me how 2 juggle. I will miss u and your funny stories so much!! Love you!! #RIP #RegECathey #RegCathey pic.twitter.com/n4ft4fvXPb — Madeleine McGraw (@maddygmcgraw) February 10, 2018

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg. pic.twitter.com/p9DXFgDevP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2018