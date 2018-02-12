comments cash

Reg E. Cathey, star of ‘House of Cards’ and ‘The Wire’ dead at 59

Reg E. Cathey, star of House of Cards and The Wire died Friday at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer.

David Simon, creator of The Wire broke the news on Twitter, saying that Reg was “simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set.”

Cathey began acting at the age of 9 in the play Guys and Dolls. The acting bug bit and led him to study at Yale School of Drama. He loved the stage, and he loved living in New York. He once said about the City, “I learned how to act at Yale but learned how to be an actor in NYC.”

His acting credits have him portraying bad guys quite often and include The Mask, What About Bob?  Grimm, Tank Girl, Oz and Fantastic Four, but he is best known for his recurring role on Netflix’s House of Cards as Freddy and The Wire as Norman Wilson.

When he wasn’t acting, he played baritone saxophone, something else he picked up at the age of 9.

Fellow actors from screen and stage shared their tributes as well, showing that while he was good at pretending to be a bad guy the world lost a truly wonderful human.

