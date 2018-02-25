Remake of Alex Garland’s ‘The Beach’ could be happening [REPORT]

The Beach is one of my favorite books and I remember seeing the film adaptation when it came out in the early 2000s. We now have rumors that another film adaptation could be in the works.

Alex Garland began his career as a novelist and his first book was The Beach. Garland directed 2014’s Ex Machina and is also directing the upcoming sci-fi thriller Annihilation. The film in 2000 was directed by Danny Boyle and grossed just under $40 million domestically and grossed almost $150 million worldwide.

Garland is keeping the information about this very close to himself by only stating that someone “very talented” is currently working on a possible adaptation. The novel itself is based on Garland’s own travels throughout Europe as a young backpacker who is searching for an isolated beach that hasn’t been discovered by tourists.

The original film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Virginie Ledoyen, Guillaume Canet and Tilda Swinton. This film had some great visuals and some excellent scenes they took from the novel so if the follow up does happen, I really hope it lives up to the standards of the novel.

Check out the trailer for The Beach below: