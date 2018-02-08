‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ leak reveals multiplayer modes, game play mechanics [REPORT]

Expect a Battle Royale game type, the return of first-person mode, and much more.

A scoop acquired by Trusted Reviews contained alleged development notes from Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 that detail many former unknown aspects of the game, including a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds style multiplayer mode.

There’s a surprising amount dedicated to the leak and it’s not 100 percent confirmed, so take everything with a grain of salt. The evidence does look legit, however.

The most damning evidence is probably the pictures, which can be seen on the Trusted Reviews website. They’re new images of characters we’ve seen from official screenshots, but the outfits are pretty much identical and they’re fairly high quality, meaning they don’t seem to be fake.

Much more was revealed to be part of the single-player campaign, including a few run-of-the-mill things you’d expect to find in a sequel to Red Dead Redemption. The slow-motion “bullet time” mechanic Dead Eye is making a return and the Rockstar classic “wanted” system will be in place, with updates to crafting with things such as collected plants and new modes of transportation besides the traditional horse. Towns like Armadillo will make a return, and they’ll be fully populated with residents, store owners, and more.

As for the multiplayer side of things, three new game modes were revealed. ‘Battle Royale’ will be akin to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Fortnite, the popular multiplayer-only games that pit a large group of players against each other to see who is the last alive. A similar mode was implemented into Rockstar’s currently supported game, Grand Theft Auto V, but has been criticized for not being as fleshed out as the more popular versions. ‘Revive and Survive’ represents the standard “team-deathmatch” mode and adds a revival system for the first time in a Rockstar game, while ‘Money Grab’ is basically “capture the flag” with appropriately Western-styled money bags.

Even more was revealed than that, including an app that can be used alongside the main game and the return of first-person mode, which was added to Grand Theft Auto V when released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If you’d like to check out the full leak, read the Trusted Reviews article here, and let us know if you’re excited for Red Dead Redemption 2 as we are in the comments below!

