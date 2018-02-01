Rockstar Games reveals release date of ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be on our consoles by the end of this year.

Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 finally has a release date, and it may be later than fans were expecting.

In a blog post on their website, Rockstar Games announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released Oct. 26, 2018. This is later than their previous goal of a spring release, but it’s the first solid release date we’ve gotten.

To soften the blow of the long wait, Rockstar teased some screenshots from the game, and it looks undeniably beautiful. I mean, look at that landscape!

So far the game is only slated to release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which has been upsetting to dedicated PC players. Their previous game, Grand Theft Auto V, only released on PC two years after its initial release. The first Red Dead Redemption still hasn’t received the same treatment.

To check out the rest of the pictures or to find more information on the game, check out Rockstar’s blog post here.