Ryan Murphy’s newest show stars Ben Platt, Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow

Ryan Murphy has brought a second show to Netflix, The Politicians

Netflix has picked up another Ryan Murphy series! The Politicians is rumored to be star-studded with names like Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to Deadline.com, the hour-long series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk is rumored to be a musical series. The show is said to be centered around Platt’s character, Payton. The singer and actor’s character is a wealthy politician, featuring musical numbers throughout the show. Murphy will be the director of the pilot, describing the show as a “one-hour comedy with social commentary.”

Murphy has achieved success with shows such as American Horror Story, Glee, Feud and many other crowd favorites. The two collaborators, Murphy and Falchuk, have supposedly been working on the script in secret for about a year now. With the help of a Glee co-creator, Ian Brennan, the series has made a deal with Netflix that is “believed to be the biggest TV package sale of the year.”

If Streisand and Paltrow agree to the deal, Streisand is expected to co-direct and Paltrow may produce. Paltrow has worked with the trio before, which includes her fiancé Falchuk, playing a featured role on Glee. Ben Platt is a Tony and Grammy winner, known for his work in the Pitch Perfect movies, as well as his starring role on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen.

With a star-studded cast and one of the top creator-producers in television, The Politicians could be TV’s next big hit.

What your expectations for the rumored series?