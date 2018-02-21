Ryan Reynolds buys Aviation American Gin

On top of being the infamous merc-with-a-mouth Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds has entered a new industry as the owner of Aviation American Gin.

“I’ve tried every gin on the planet and Aviation is, hands down, the best,” says Reynolds in a statement on their site. “Also, I don’t recommend trying every gin on the planet. Stick with this one.”

Reynolds will be active with the brand and will likely play a big role in their international advertising, according to a statement from Aviation.

“Reynolds wholeheartedly embodies the authentic, original spirit of Aviation Gin,” said CEO of Davos Brands Andrew T. Chrisomalis. “Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world.”

Joking on a Twitter post, Reynolds said, “In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company… AviationGin.” He also made an announcement on Instagram.

