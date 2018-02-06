Ryan Reynolds channels his inner ‘Flashdance’ in new ‘Deadpool 2’ poster

Ryan Reynolds, a god among men, has revealed a new poster for the upcoming sequel to Deadpool 2, once again ramping up the Deadpool marketing campaign as it’s a parody of the 1983 film Flashdance.

“Take your passion. And make it happen,” Reynolds tweeted along with the poster, which sees a rainstorm of bullet shells fall down on top of an exposed Deadpool.

The Deadpool and Deadpool 2 marketing campaigns have never taken themselves too seriously, as the first Deadpool 2 trailer went to great lengths to become a full Bob Ross spoof. Additionally, they’ve made light of Elf on a Shelf and Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel.

While 20th Century Fox didn’t air any Deadpool 2 spots during the Super Bowl, writer Rhett Reese told fans that they shouldn’t worry as new footage will be dropping soon. Most are speculating that a new trailer will accompany Marvel’s Black Panther, which hits theaters next week.

Deadpool 2 sees Ryan Reynolds return (obviously) as Wade Wilson, this time being joined by Josh Brolin’s time-traveling mutant buddy Cable. Zazie Beetz will be playing another mutant named Domino, as Jack Kesy is cast as the villain. Stefan Kapičić’s Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa, Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al and TJ Miller’s Weasel are all also set to return.

The film is being directed by David Leitch of John Wick fame, and is currently being shown to test audiences. The film will open everywhere on May 18, just two weeks after Avengers: Infinity War is released. Following Deadpool 2 in the X-Men Universe is X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Nov. 1, The New Mutants on Feb. 22, 2019 and Gambit on June 7, 2019.

