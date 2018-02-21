Sade Releases New Music For ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

A Wrinkle In Time will feature a new song from Sade.

After an eight-year dry spell, the soul and blues singer is making music once again! Sade has recorded new original music for director Ava DuVerna’s next film, A Wrinkle in Time. DuVerna made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway,” the director said. “She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled ‘Flower of the Universe.’ And it’s a dream come true.”

The film, based on the award-winning book by Madeleine L’Engle, is set to come out on March 9, featuring a star-studded cast including Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. A Wrinkle in Time’s soundtrack will also feature music from Kehlani, Sia, Chloe x Halle, and Demi Lovato. Pre-order it from Amazon here and check out the movie trailer below!