Season 2 of ‘The Punisher’ starts filming this month

Frank Castle will be returning with more punishment in the near future.

Marvel has had a very successful run of the content premiere on Netflix and The Punisher didn’t take long to be another hit series. Frank Castle aka The Punisher first premiered during the second season of Daredevil (and was my favorite part of that season) and it was obvious that he deserved his own show.

The first season debuted on Netflix back in November 2017 and it didn’t take long throughout the first few weeks before a second season was confirmed. They hope to begin filming by the end of February which means we could have some updates on potential storylines for season 2.

Season one ended with some conclusions and also some cliffhangers which could lead to the returns of several characters and the debut of some new characters. I would expect characters like Karen Paige (Deborah Ann Woll), Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Dinah Madani (Amber Ross Revah) will be among some of the returning characters.

Showrunner Steve Lightfoot is back to take the lead of the new season but it looks likely that early 2019 will be the premiere date of the new season. 2018 is going to be a busy year for Marvel as season 2 of Jessica Jones is set to premiere on March 8. New seasons of Luke Cage and Daredevil are also expected to be released and the new season of Iron Fist is currently filming.

Season 1 of The Punisher is now streaming on Netflix.