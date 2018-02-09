Selena Gomez on the road to recovery after depression treatment program

Selena Gomez is back in the public eye after completing a two-week treatment program for depression and anxiety.

Selena Gomez has always been open about her battle with depression and anxiety and recently took a short hiatus to put her mental health first.

The singer came clean that she took some time for herself after being spotted for the first time in 2018 with on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber. Their relationship has been strained after a rumored argument with Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, which had some Instagram unfollowing attached.

Selena was reportedly seeking treatment in New York.

This is not the first time Selena took a mental health break. Back in 2016, she had also canceled 34 dates on her Revival World Tour to receive treatment in Tennessee.

In an interview with Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why, the 25-year-old opened up about her struggles and how she has surfaced stronger than ever.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome.

“I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m okay with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else,” she explains. “I’m starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I’m healthy. If that’s good, everything else will fall into place.”

We applaud Selena for putting her mental health first. What do you hope to see from Selena in 2018?