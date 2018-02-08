‘What We Do in the Shadows’ is now a TV show, Doug Jones cast

The 2014 Taika Waititi vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows is now being turned into a television pilot at FX, with Doug Jones signed on to play a substantial role.

Variety reports, details of the show are being kept under wraps, but the half-hour comedy pilot is currently in development. Along with Jones, Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), Jake McDorman (Lady Bird, Limitless) and Mark Proksch (Better Call Saul, The Office) have also joined the cast.

These four stars will join the previously announced Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillen.

Original What We Do in the Shadows stars, writers and directors Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi will also be involved with the project. Both will serve as executive producers, with Clement being an additional writer and Waititi a director. No word on whether their characters will cameo in the show, but our fingers are crossed.

Jones currently plays Saru in CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery. He also recently appeared as the Amphibian Man in Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water. Past roles include Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, Pan’s Labyrinth and The Strain.

Scott Rudin, Paul Simms, Garret Basch and Eli Bush will also be executive producers on the project, all through FX Productions.

What We Do in the Shadows was something of a cult-classic upon its release. The film earned $6.2 million at the worldwide box office, off of a $1.6 million budget. Following What We Do in the Shadows, Waititi went on to direct Hunt for the Wilderpeople and, most recently, Thor: Ragnarok.

Watch the trailer for the original film (which is hilarious and well worth a watch) here and let us know what you’d want to see out of a What We Do in the Shadows television series in the comments below.