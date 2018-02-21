‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie gets November 2019 release date

It’s coming to theaters faster, faster, faster faster faster.

Based on the popular SEGA character, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be racing into theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.

The film is being released in Paramount, with Neal H. Moritz (The Fast and the Furious, Preacher) producing. Jeff Fowler is directing, with Deadpool alumnus Tim Miller serving as an executive producer.

Sonic the Hedgehog has been in the works for quite some time over at Sony, originally rumored to come out in 2018. The studio then let the film rights expire, with Paramount picking them up last October. The studio is planning to incorporate both live-action and CGI elements into the film.

Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog movie has a release datehttps://t.co/cnL0ZCX2Eb pic.twitter.com/BxCZ9mVNQv — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) February 21, 2018

Sonic was first introduced back in 1991, being SEGA’s answer to Nintendo’s Mario. The game features Sonic as a blue hedgehog who has the power to run incredibly fast. He, along with his pals Tails and Knuckles, try to stop the mad scientist known as Doctor Eggman from conquering the world with his stolen Chaos Emeralds.

The games were instant hits, now having sold over 80 million physical copies and over 350 million units across packaged software and mobile downloads, according to Deadline. Sonic also went on to spawn five separate TV series.

Pat Casey and Josh Miller (12 Deadly Days, Golan the Insatiable) are writing the script for Sonic the Hedgehog, as they are repped by APA, The Gotham Group and Nelson Davis Wetzstein. They had been working on the project while it was still under Sony’s wing.

Along with Moritz and Miller, Toby Ascher will be executive producing, while Dimitri Johnson and Dan Jevons will be co-producers.

The only other film currently slated for a Nov. 15, 2019, release is Warner Bros. Margie Claus — a musical comedy starring Melissa McCarthy as Santa Claus’ wife that’s being written by Ben Falcone and Damon Jones.