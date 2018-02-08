Sony’s ‘Venom’ spin-off gets its first trailer

“Everyone’s got their thing”

When Sony announced they would be making a Marvel Venom spin-off movie supposedly in the same universe as Spider-man: Homecoming, fans were rightly nervous. But with a great cast list, including Tom Hardy, and an interesting trailer debut, those nerves can be relaxed a bit.

The new trailer, which can be seen here, starts off in some kind of medical facility with what can be assumed to be Tom Hardy getting a medical scan, supposedly to identify the alien “bug” that’s become a part of him.

“Everyone’s got their thing,” he says. “Maybe it’s a break up… an accident. Whatever it is, you used to be one thing, but now you’re something else.” Hardy here is definitely referring to Eddie Brock’s transformation into Venom. While different universes within Marvel have different origins for Venom, it always begins with him coming into contact with the symbiote costume.

There are also some other interesting tidbits in the trailer. We can see Michelle Williams’ character for the first time, and it’s assumed that she will play the love interest for Hardy’s character.

We also get a glimpse of the symbiote itself. It’s trapped inside a container in front of Riz Ahmed’s character. He supposedly is playing a shady businessman who has a financial interest in the symbiote and will probably try to stop Hardy from bonding with it.

If you’re excited for Venom (or still skeptical like most people) check out the trailer below and leave us a comment on what you think!