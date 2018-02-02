Stan Lee home and safe after being rushed to the hospital

Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee was rushed to the hospital Wednesday for an irregular heartbeat, but is now home and doing well.

According to TMZ, Lee suffered shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat before an ambulance was called to take him to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

He returned home Thursday, saying to KABC-TV in Los Angeles:

“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great. “I’m glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening. But I’m feeling good now and I can’t wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition.”

Earlier Wednesday, Lee was seen in good health and spirits at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Hollywood.

However, according to ComicBook.com, back in March the 95-year-old canceled two appearances for health reasons, never saying specifically what was wrong.

We are very happy that Stan Lee is home and feeling better!