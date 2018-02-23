Mark Hamill to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark Hamill, famous for portraying Luke Skywalker in the space saga Star Wars, is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony that will take place on Thurs., March 8 in front of the El Capitan Theater.

Hamill’s star will be the 2,630th to be placed on the Walk of Fame, a tradition that began with Joanne Woodward in 1960.

Original Star Wars creator George Lucas and Hamill’s on-screen counterpart, Harrison Ford, who got his star in 2003, will emcee the event along with the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Leron Gubler.

In a statement, producer of the event, Ana Martinez, said, “Star Wars fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We are proud to add this extraordinary actor on our historic Walk of Fame.”

Hamill, 66, first found fame portraying the Jedi in 1977’s Star Wars. He grew up in Oakland, California and went to the Los Angeles City College to major in drama. He had some minor success on television before becoming a household name in George Lucas’ sci-fi drama.

Since the start of his career, Mark Hamill has garnered over 300 acting credits. He most recently appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, reprising his role as Luke Skywalker. He also played a professor in the blockbuster Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Some of his most prolific work comes from his voice over work. He has appeared in several Studio Ghibli dubbed films including Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind. He appeared in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Scooby Doo and The Regular Show. But, his best work is playing the famed villain The Joker in several iterations of animated Batman series. He appeared in Batman: The Animated Series, 2016’s The Killing Joke, and the Arkham video game series.

Congratulations to Mark Hamill on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!