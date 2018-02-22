Sterling K. Brown to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

With his hands enclosed over his mouth, seated in front of a mirror, actor Sterling K. Brown rehearsed the cold opening for Saturday Night Live, echoing from a chair, “Live from New York it’s Saturday Night Live.”

This is truly a dream come true. I’ve watched @nbcsnl since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the more surreal moments of my life, but it’s gonna be awesome. #SKBSNL pic.twitter.com/uSPyxQQ3p2 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 20, 2018

Sterling announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning that he will be hosting SNL on Sat., March 10 with musical guest James Bay.

The actor received his Masters of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. When he attended the university, Tisch School of the Arts was just a 19-minute train ride to 30 Rockefeller Plaza where SNL has been taped since 1975.

And now he will be a part of SNL’s 43rd season as the host of episode 15.

Sterling K. Brown is hosting SNL on March 10th and THAT is the best part of my day today — stevie ♡ (@steviecoleman) February 20, 2018

STERLING K BROWN IS HOSTING SNL MARCH 10! WE BETTER SHOW OUT! pic.twitter.com/6x1Cuvmge2 — Curve Gotti (@okdrewj) February 20, 2018

i just remembered that sterling k brown is getting his own b99 episode omg… he’s randall pearson and gonna be on b99 and he’s hosting snl AND he did THAT in black panther WHEW — OKOYE STAN ACCOUNT (@kalingcriss) February 22, 2018

Sterling has had an eventful week of good news. He plays N’ Jobu in Marvel’s Black Panther, released Feb. 16, is the number one movie in the world, grossing $263 million domestically.

He also plays Randall Pearson on the hit Emmy Award winning NBC drama series This Is Us for which he has two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series.

Before that we got to know him in FX’s American Crime Story: O.J. Simpson as Christopher Darden for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe and won a Primetime Emmy and Critics Choice Award for.

Who else is excited to see Sterling K. Brown host Saturday Night Live on March 10?