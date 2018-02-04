Super Bowl TV spot for Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ promises a whole lot of disaster

We’ve already seen dinosaurs, Han Solo (sort of…), secret agents and dismembered limbs in Super Bowl spots this year, and now Dwayne Johnson is climbing a Skyscraper. What could possibly be next?

Set to a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” a forty-five second TV spot to the upcoming Skyscraper has been released.

The official synopsis, via the Skyscraper website, reads as follows: “Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assess security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.”

In short, it’s Dwayne Johnson jumping off a bunch of ledges engulfed in flames, basically making this San Andres meets Die Hard. We’re not complaining as long, as it’s better than last year’s Baywatch (ugh, don’t remind us).

The film reunites Johnson with writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, as they worked together on 2016’s Central Intelligence. Johnson and Thurber are also producing the film alongside Beau Flynn and Hiram Garcia.

Skyscraper also stars Pablo Schreiber, Neve Campbell, Kevin Rankin and Roland Moller. It hits theaters on July 13, just a few months after Johnson’s other big blockbuster with a lot of destruction — Rampage — comes crashing into theaters on April 20. So, yes, this makes it official that Johnson is in every movie, ever.

Watch the Skyscraper spot here and let us know if you’re excited for this one, and what you hopes drops next (come on Marvel, give us Infinity War), in the comments below!