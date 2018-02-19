Sylvester Stallone reveals poster for Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed 2’

Michael B. Jordan is up against the son of Rocky rival Ivan Drago.

The Rocky spin-off Creed starring Michael B. Jordan is getting a sequel this November, and Sylvester Stallone has just given us the first look.

Michael B. Jordan is set to return for Creed 2, as well as Stallone and actress Tessa Thompson. Ryan Coogler, who gained a lot of popularity for directing Fruitvale Station and Creed, to the point of landing the directing spot for Marvel’s Black Panther, unfortunately will not be returning, however.

Instead, Steven Caple Jr. will helm the film, who previously directed The Land. Luke Cage producer and writer Cheo Hodari Coker has coined the script for the film.

Based on the poster, revealed on Stallone’s Instagram page, Jordan’s character will have to square off against the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who was the main antagonist in Rocky IV.

