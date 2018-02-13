Things get worse for the Baudelaire in ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ season 2 trailer

We’ve been warned.

The misery for those poor, unfortunate Baudelaire children continues in the first trailer for the upcoming season of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Based on the popular Lemony Snicket novels, A Series of Unfortunate Events follows Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny Baudelaire (Presley Smith) — three orphans who are trying to find a new home that’s free of the notoriously evil Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), who is desperatly trying to get his hands on the enormous fortune the Baudelaire’s parents left behind.

In the new trailer, we see Patrick Warburton narrating the misery that’s about to unfold only to soon be interrupted by Harris’ Count Olaf. “Ugh, this marketing is so season one. Let’s try this my way,” he says.”

He then goes on to tell us that this season will be far, far worse — complete with “ more villainous treachery, more treacherous villains, angry villagers, unwanted elective surgeries, man-eating lions, more violence, fire and despair.”

The first season of A Series of Unfortunate Events premiered in January of 2017 with eight episodes, covering the first four novels in the series: The Bad Beginning, The Reptile Room, The Wide Window and The Miserable Mill.

The second season will have ten episodes and will be covering the next five books — The Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator (which was my favorite in the series, back when I read them when I was a kid), The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital and The Carnivorous Carnival.

In addition to the returning cast, Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly) and Tony Hale (Arrested Development) are also set to appear.

The second season of A Serious of Unfortunate Events will be released on Netflix on March 30, 2018. Watch the trailer here and let us know if you’re going to be checking the new seasons out once it hits in the comments below.