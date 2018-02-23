Tiffany Haddish to host the ‘MTV Movie and TV Awards’

Actress, New York Times bestselling author for The Last Black Unicorn and comedian, Tiffany Haddish announced via the Movie & TV Awards official Twitter page on Thursday afternoon that she will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Mon., June 18 at 9 p.m.

MTV wrote in an official press release about the news stating, “Tiffany Haddish is quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after actresses and comedic talents in television and film.”

Haddish, the first black stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live last year, has quickly cemented herself as one of the more prominent newcomers in the entertainment industry.

She won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and a New York Films Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Dina in the road movie/comedy Girls Trip (2017).

And on the same day of the announcement of her MTV hosting debut, Haddish got to meet one of her idols, Oprah Winfrey, as a guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the show, she displayed her raw emotions of finally meeting Oprah and then she, Ellen, and Oprah cooked greens.

Here’s what we did. We took a celebrity, @TiffanyHaddish, and we surprised her with her hero, @Oprah. This is how it went. pic.twitter.com/aKi3uP8P5m — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 22, 2018

This was just another example of another individual accomplishment notched in Haddish’s belt.

Haddish will also star opposite Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom The Last OG and she will star alongside Kevin Hart in Universal’s Night School which will premiere later this year.

Who else is excited to see Tiffany Haddish host the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 18?