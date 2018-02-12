Timothée Chalamet and Frank Ocean Talk ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and rap

Frank Ocean interviewing Call Me By Your Name’s Timothée Chalamet is exactly the interview we didn’t know we needed.

Timothée Chalamet has stolen audience’s hearts in the dream-like summer romance, Call Me By Your Name. The film has received a lot of buzz this year, both from the Academy and in audiences. Call Me By Your Name, based off of André Aciman’s brilliant novel, centers around Elio who falls for Oliver, an older houseguest.

The film displays a powerful and grueling story of romance and first love, beautifully portrayed by Timothée and co-star Armie Hammer. Aside from starring in one of the biggest films of 2018, Timothée also holds a feature role in Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, Lady Bird.

The star was given the opportunity to talk with rapper Frank Ocean, an inspiration of Chalamet’s, to discuss his methods of acting, life in New York City, and his experience with the production of two of the most highly acclaimed films of this season.

You don’t want to be entertaining for the sake of being entertaining. The work should be the work. If it resonates, it’s going to resonate, and then people are naturally curious about how you got to that destination. It can’t be about how you’re getting to it.

He expresses his excitement from to be speaking with Frank from the get-go. “This is so exciting. It is an honor to speak to you, man.” he gushes. “I’m such a huge fan. This is going to be a real test to keep my voice level and keep this as normal of a conversation as possible [laughs].”

Timothée also shares his experiences while leading a life off of the screen. “I actually get more people stopping me for Lady Bird, and going, “Is that the douchebag from Lady Bird?” So that’s awesome. I’ve seen certain actors, or musicians like you, keep a sense of integrity and mystery.”

He also tells Frank how the role of Elio set apart from other roles he was up for. I was up for bigger, more commercial projects, but I didn’t get them.” The Oscar nominee says. “They just didn’t choose me, and it’s been gratifying, coming from more of a place of artistry and not just pure exposure.”

To read the entire interview, head on over to vman.com.

Timothée Chalamet chats with film director Xavier Dolan on the realities of love and pain. https://t.co/HG5oZIakNR pic.twitter.com/CVVbzYp0ew — VMAN Magazine (@VMAN) February 6, 2018

