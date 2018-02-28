TNT’s Inside the NBA meets ‘Saturday Night Live’ in special appearance

The NBA on TNT will feature a special Inside the NBA presented by KIA, joining the cast of Saturday Night Live on Thurs., March 1.

From Studio J to Studio 8H EJ, Shaq, Kenny & Chuck join the cast of @nbcsnl for a special appearance from the show's iconic studio at Rockefeller Plaza on #InsidetheNBA – Thursday on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Z0KcpWaYTG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 27, 2018

The Emmy Award winning studio cast of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley will make their special appearance from SNL’s iconic 8H at Rockefeller Plaza. Inside the NBA’s Barkley will be hosting episode 14 of SNL with special musical guest the Migos later in the week for his fourth time.

The hilarious sports quartet will feature segments from studio 8H at Rockefeller Plaza following their NBA doubleheader coverage of the 76ers vs. Cavaliers and Timberwolves vs. Trailblazers.

SNL has had interactions with the Inside the NBA crew before, including back in December when comedian Kevin Hart hosted SNL and he parodied the Inside the NBA crew alongside SNL castmates.

Why haven't I seen SNL do Inside the NBA on the TL yet 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K8hAiAif9n — Drew (@ifiwasperfect) December 23, 2017

The NBA Hall of Famer, Barkley is hosting SNL for the first time since Jan. 9, 2012. His debut appearance on the show happened on Sept. 25, 1993 and then on Jan. 7, 2010.

Who else is hyped to see the Inside the NBA crew at SNL’s legendary Studio 8H?