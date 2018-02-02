Top 10 craziest Super Bowl moments of all time

This Sunday, February 4, The Patriots and the Eagles are set to go head-to-head in Super Bowl 52. it’s a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005. The Patriots took home their 3rd Super Bowl that year and they’ve won 2 more since in dramatic fashion. Three years ago the won after an interception stopped the Seahawks from finding the end zone. Last year, Tom Brady led his team to an epic comeback that we are still trying to wrap our heads around.

The stage is set for the biggest matchup of the year in sports. We are so excited and can’t wait another 2 days. In the meantime, we are counting down our favorite moments of the past 51 Super Bowl’s that include a few dramatic catches, late-game heroics, and one Defensive end plunging into the end zone for an offensive touchdown.