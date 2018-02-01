Our top 10 favorite Justin Timberlake songs that you need to hear before the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LII is this Sunday — a mere three days away!

Whether tuning in to actually watch the game – or if just to see the advertisements – it’s pretty safe to assume that most people are probably going to be watching it for one reason or another.

And this year, there’s one reason to get even more excited — Justin Timberlake is performing at the half-time show.

Justin Randall Timberlake, born on January 31, 1981, quickly rose to fame in 1995 when he joined the boy band NSYNC. After debuting such hits as “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” as well as also performing at the Super Bowl in 2001, Timberlake eventually departed to become the solo artist we know him as today.

Now he does it all — singing, acting, comedy, philanthropy (yes, really) and more.

We can’t say for certain what JT has in store for us this upcoming Sunday, but we know it’s probably going to be pretty great. In order to prepare ourselves, we’re counting down our top ten favorite Justin Timberlake songs. No, we didn’t include any NSYNC on the list because that would have felt like cheating, but these are 10 tunes that make us want to get up and dance nonetheless.