Twitch implements new policy regulations for harassment and sexual misconduct

Twitch, a major streaming interface in the world of gaming, has updated regulations on harassment and sexual misconduct in effect February 19.

The changes to Twitch’s policy guidelines include prohibiting “hate or harassment,” towards users from other social media platforms. Any posts and actions Twitch deems “hateful,” from any platform will result in “immediate indefinite suspension.”

In addition, sexual misconduct will include into consideration the “context,” of a stream. This will include considerations on clothing, the title of the stream, camera angles and chat moderation. Any attire in the imagery on the site “should be appropriate for a public street, mall, or restaurant,” Twitch stated. Twitch has implemented these rules because it is expanding into non-gaming content and are imperative to “govern this ever-changing landscape,” according to BBC News.

Twitch declared yesterday, “Hate simply has no place in the Twitch community.”

So when a Twitch user uses other services to degrade another Twitch user, Twitch will consider that act a breach of Twitch’s policies, but they have a great trick up their sleeve so they are not scouring every corner of the internet for these violations. Victims of the abuse can notify Twitch, prompting a review.

Twitch also is upgrading its moderation framework, expanding enforcement of its policies. “Context and intent,” of what’s said, not just what is said will be factored into the review process.

Another tactic is Twitch could also crack down on distasteful jokes between friends that are offensive to other users, since after all, Twitch is, “broadcasting on service that reaches a wide audience” and needs to hold an adequate standard for its diverse audience, according to TechCrunch.

Twitch is essentially YouTube and Facebook combined in one for gamers with the biggest feature being live streaming and videos of gamers smashing buttons and kicking butt in their games respective virtual realities. Since Twitch is the melting pot of the gaming community these policy updates are essential for its users to experience a friendly and non-violent gaming and sharing experience.

A thumbs up to Twitch updating its policies to be progressive.

