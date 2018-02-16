Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman talk season 3 of ‘Small Business Revolution’ [Exclusive Interview]

Trading Spaces star Ty Pennington chats about his life, work and his commitment to small businesses in America

Small Business Revolution does something that few TV shows have the power to do: change an entire town for the better with sustainable results. One town and six of their small businesses win $500,000 from Deluxe Corporation to transform the Main Street of the town. We are now on season three, and you can still vote for which of the five finalists towns you would like to see get some help.

Small businesses are responsible for saving small towns in America. The Deluxe team traveled the country and captured the stories of 100 inspiring small businesses and decided to create Small Business Revolution—Main Street to transform these businesses into special places where customers can’t wait to flock to.

Season 1 selected Wabash, Indiana, in the heart of the Midwest and season 2 featured historic East Coast river town, Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania. Both towns continue to thrive today.

The possible towns up for consideration this year are: Alton, Illinois, Amesbury, Massachusetts, Bastrop, Texas, Martinez, California and Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Each of these towns has its own charm and have townspeople eager to see their new and improved Main Streets come alive again. Videos of all of these cities are available on YouTube or the Deluxe site.

Seasons one and two can be seen on Hulu.

Ty Pennington, star of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and the upcoming revival of Trading Spaces joined Amanda Brinkman, the Chief Brand & Communications Officer of Deluxe Corp to discuss what Small Business Revolution is all about, what he has been up to lately, how he got interested in carpentry, how these towns are helped by the show, how people can vote on the city they want to see renovated and more.

See the full interview below:

Small Business Revolution wants you to vote for the town you want to see renovated. Vote for your favorite here. Season three will be available soon.