Choosing the right Valentine’s Day gift can be daunting, but when you or a loved one is a foodie, you have a plethora of cool and delicious products to choose from. Our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for foodies can help you.

What’s funny, is that it wasn’t too long ago that if you got your sweetie a blender or some other kind of household product for Valentine’s Day then you may have received a well-deserved slap, but as foodies have grown in popularity, so has the likelihood that receiving these kids of gifts will yield completely different, and perhaps more amorous results.

In fact, Valentine’s Day may be the perfect excuse you needed to get something special for the kitchen or to eat or drink that will certainly produce smiles.

Here are some great Valentine’s Day gift options for foodies.