Viola Davis demands equal pay to top white actresses

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis demands to be paid the same as other top white actresses.

Davis, 52, spoke at the Women in the World Saloon in Los Angeles. “I have a career that is probably comparable to Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Sigourney Weaver,” said Davis. “They had the same path as me, and yet I am nowhere near them. Not as far as money.”

In 2017, Viola Davis took home the Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Oscars for her role in Fences. She was also nominated for two more Academy Awards for The Help and Doubt. Davis also has appeared in some high caliber blockbusters including Suicide Squad as well as being the first African-American woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a leading role Drama for How to Get Away with Murder.

Her comments fuel a fierce debate regarding the wage gap that Hollywood faces. The spark reignited when it was found out that Mark Wahlberg made $1.5 million for All the Money in the World re-shoots, while his co-star, Michelle Williams made only $80 a day. Women make less on the dollar than their male costars, which many strong voices in Hollywood are trying to fix.

Davis is taking it a step further and advocating for all women, regardless of race, religion, creed or sexual orientation.

“I am worthy,” said Davis. “When I came out of my mother’s womb, I came out worthy.”